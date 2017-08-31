Little girl saves two girls

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Two girls aged around 13/14 were saved from drowning when a little girl of around 7 years of age rung the alarm bell in time and called for help.

The incident happened when the girls went down to bathe in the Imphal river near Kairang Tera Makhong under Heingang police station on August 25 at around 4.30 pm.

The names of the girls who were saved are Seilabi and Rasiya and the name of the little girl who shouted for help is Ramani.

All three girls are residents of Kairang Tera Makhong and were bathing in the Imphal river.

As the two older girls sank under water and started thrashing and pulling the younger girl into the water, she freed herself and climbed up the pipe of a water pump and started shouting for help, alerting all to help.