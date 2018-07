LKK, ULP script wins in Ibemhal Memorial Kang

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2 : LLK, Lala and Umang Lai Panganba Kangkhut secured similar wins in the ongoing Ibemhal Memorial Invitation League cum Knock-out Prize Money Nupikhut Kang Tournament being organised by All Hailakandi District Kang Association (AHDKA) and Bir Tikendrajit Sports and Cultural Organisation at Hari Mandir Mandop, BT Road, Lala.

LKK beat Bir Tikendrajit (BT) Kangkhut A by 11-07 margin while Umang Lai Panganba secured a 11-04 win over Bir Tikendrajit Kangkhut B in another first round league match.