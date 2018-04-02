LNC-M, RNC-M welcome move

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Apr 1 : Following the “decision” taken by the Tatar Hoho (Parliament of the NSCN-IM) “rectifying” the names of the tribes of Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei in the “list of the Naga tribes,” a joint meeting of the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur (LNC-M) and the Rongmei Naga Council, Manipur (RNC-M) “welcome and uphold the decision of the Tatar Hoho”. Both the councils held the joint meeting in Imphal on March 29.

“It is done in the true spirit and in the best interest of all the Nagas,” LNC-M and RNC-M said in a joint statement today.

According to the two councils, the decision was historic and, at the same time, a fulfilment of peoples’ aspirations. “We look forward to continue our support to the Naga National movement with our boosted energy,” they added.

The LNC-M and the RNC-M then reaffirmed their decisions to “disassociate from any Zeliangrong organization, and that, there is no question of participating in any of their activities”.

Taking note of “various upcoming parallel programs” being circulated by Zeliangrong Baudi and Zeliangrong Union, the two councils asked the Liangmai and Rongmei people to refrain from participating in any of the programs.