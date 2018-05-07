LNKR (AMN) congratulates

IMPHAL, May 6: Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi (AMN) has extended heartfelt congratulation to all the successful candidates, Liangmai in particular, of Higher Secondary Education 2018 conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur.
The union extended best wishes for their bright future.

