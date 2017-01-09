Loaded trucks reach Imphal, more to arrive

IMPHAL, Jan 8: At least 154 loaded trucks have reached Imphal from Jiribam together with security escorts amidst the UNC’s ongoing indefinite economic blockade.

The loaded trucks which were escorted by CRPF and State police started moving from Jiribam in the wee hours today.

The loaded trucks which have reached Imphal included 92 oil tankers, 41 LPG bullets and some other trucks loaded with essential items.

Meanwhile, with regard to the reports about setting ablaze a truck which was heading toward Tamenglong near Kotlen under Keithelmanbi police outpost, police sources have clarified that the truck caught fire due to mechanical failure and it was not a case of arson.

The driver of the truck confirmed that the truck caught fire due to mechanical failure and it had nothing to do with the ongoing economic blockade or counter blockade.

Meanwhile, our Jiribam correspondent reports that around 519 loaded trucks have left Jiribam for Imphal while 614 trucks stranded in Jiribam are waiting for security escorts.

The loaded trucks included 49 petrol tankers, 78 diesel tankers, 11 kerosene tankers, 54 LPG bullet tankers, 9 FCI trucks, 131 trucks loaded with cement, four trucks loaded with medicines and 188 trucks laden with essential commodities.

One driver, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that earlier security escorts would try to escort as many trucks as possible.

However, ever since CRPF took over the charge, only 500 loaded trucks are being escorted in a single trip.

If CRPF can escort more than 500 trucks at a time, it would not only ease the difficulty of the drivers but also help the general public who are suffering the brunt of UNC’s economic blockade, added the truck driver.