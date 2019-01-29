Loans amounting to Rs 4.15 crore distributed Don’t be over apprehensive of CAB : CM

Imphal, Jan 28 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the people of the State not to be over apprehensive about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 2nd Credit Linkage Programme organised by Manipur State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) Ltd at the auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Palace Compound today.

Biren said that taking note of the people’s apprehension after the passing of the Bill by the Lok Sabha, the State Government had sought a written assurance from the Centre that no one would be given Indian citizenship without the State Government’s recommendation.

Apart from it, the State Government has also been pressing the Centre to give Presidential assent to the Manipur People Bill, 2018 to ensure protection of the indigenous people of the State, the Chief Minister said.

Regarding today’s Credit Linkage Programme, the Chief Minister said that the programme was organised with an aim to improve the financial condition of the people.

He opined that people would repay loans on their own if they are not given trouble at the time of getting the said loans.

The Chief Minister claimed that the present State Government is trying to find out common people’s woes and find out ways to solve all these problems.

He further claimed that people are now able to receive treatment free of cost under Chief Ministergi Hakshel-gi Tengbang (CMHT) and Ayushman Bharat schemes.

With the initiation of ‘Go to Village’ Mission, the Government has been able to deliver benefits of various schemes at people’s doorsteps apart from collecting feedbacks regarding governance directly from them, he added.

Stating that nowadays people generally spend major chunks of their earning in children’s education thereby giving a huge financial blow to every family, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the State Government would be able to provide good education to students in Government schools under the recently launched ‘School Fagathansi’ mission.

Speaking as the functional president, Co-operation Minister Nemcha Kipgen said that MSCB Ltd, which has 11 branches in the State, has been playing a pivotal role in uplifting the economy of the State by providing loans/credit facilities to numerous educated unemployed youths and poverty stricken skilled people. Stating that MSCB Ltd is no less than a Nationalised bank in every field, the Minister asked the bank authority to properly verify and conduct field visits in order to select the right persons for loans.

She also stressed on the importance of co-operative sector in enhancing the economy of the State.

Manipur Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman S Rajen also attended the function as the guest of honour. The Chief Minister distributed a total loan amount of Rs 4.15 crore to 2965 persons in the form of SHG Credit Linkage, piggery, dairy, duckery and poultry loans under NABARD’s Area Based Schemes as well as loans to individuals who have applied for assistance on Meeyamgi Numit.