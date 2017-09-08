Local boy selected by NE United Football Club

Imphal, Sep 7: Master Henson Yumnam from Bishnupur has been selected by North East United Football Club (ISL) for further training at their football academy in Shillong.

Henson Yumnam, son of Yumnam Mani singh was a part of Army Football Coaching Camp in Bishnupur since June 2017.

Indian Army is happy over his selection and expressed their commitment in nurturing and grooming budding sports person by continuing the coaching camp, said a statement issued by PIB (Defence Wing).