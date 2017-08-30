Bishnupur: Volunteers of Youth Development Foundation Ithing Sendra seized a huge quantity of local liquors from a passenger vehicle during frisking at Sendra foot hills today.
The liquors (approximately 300 litres) were later disposed in the presence of media persons and locals, reports our correspondent.
Local liquor disposed
