Local liquor seized

IMPHAL, Feb 4: The Narcotics cell of Imphal West district police arrested 3 individuals along with 50 litres of local liquor today at around 4 pm from Khonghampat area.

According to a source, the police team, acting on reliable information, carried out a drive at the area and arrested three individuals along with 50 litres of local liquor.

The individuals have been identified as Achom Rajen of Luwangshangbam Maning Leikai, Thingujam Ashakumar of Thoubal Kiyam Siphai presently residing at Luwangshangbam Forest gate and Nongthombam Eken of Luwangshangbam Forest gate.

The police seized 50 litres including 20 litres from Rajen and 15 litres each from Ashakumar and Eken, it added.

A case has been registered at Sekmai police station.