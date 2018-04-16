Local search engine launched

IMPHAL, Apr 15: Digital Manipur, a local search engine was launched today at Hotel Yaiphaba, MG Avenue.

The launch event which was organised by Leibak Information Technology Pvt Ltd was attended by former Director of DIPR, K Meghachandra, president of Editors’ Guild Manipur, A Mobi Singh, president of KRIPA Society, Hijam Dinesh, president of MSF and JSCC convenor, Ngariyanbam Milan, former vice president of DESAM, Aheibam Anand and proprietor of IS Combined, Ahanthem Inaobi Singh as the chief guest, guests of honour and president respectively.

Speaking at the event, A Mobi said that website/search engine has been created with the aim of spreading knowledge about the State of Manipur. Just like we type in keywords in Google, Digital Manipur will help in providing information regarding the State of Manipur to the interested parties, he added.