Locals block road

IMPHAL, Oct 28: Irate locals blocked the road from Kongba bazar to Naharup Pangong, under Kshetrigao A/C, Imphal East district, today condemning the deplorable road conditions and the apparent lack of attention from the State Government.

Speaking to media persons, the locals claimed that the authorities concerned deposited some earth in the past, but after that no other follow up works have been undertaken and the road has apparently been abandoned by the authorities.

Despite repeated appeals to the Departments concerned as well as the MLA, there has been no positive response till date, the locals lamented and added that following the failure of the authorities concerned to look after the road, the locals have decided to block it.