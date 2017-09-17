‘Locals for Manipur Bavans’ call issued

IMPHAL, Sep 16 : The Peoples for Political Rights and Responsibility, Manipur (PPRRM) has appealed to the State Government as well as the authority concerned to recruit only indigenous people or people from Manipur for the advertised posts at Kolkata and Delhi Manipur Bhavans.

In a statement, PPRRM appealed to the authority to appoint the candidates in a free and fair manner and urged the State Govt to take serious note of the matter. It will not remain silent if the appeal is not heeded.