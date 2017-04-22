IMPHAL, Apr 21: Enraged locals damaged and overturned a four-wheeler vehicle for trying to flee after hitting a man and his son who came in a Honda Pleasure scooter.
The incident took place near Tiddim Services Station along Imphal-Churachandpur road today at around 7.30 pm.
According to reports, a speeding Chevrolet Cruze LTZ car bearing registration number MN01G-5498 hit a Honda Pleasure scooter bearing registration number MN06SA-8580 in which a man and his son were coming.
The man suffered injuries in the road mishap. Luckily, his son escaped unhurt. The man was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Angered by the incident, nearby locals chased three youths who came in the car. Shortly, a team of police arrived and took away the three youths.
The irate locals smashed and overturned the car which was coming towards Imphal, added the reports.
Locals overturn hit and run vehicle
IMPHAL, Apr 21: Enraged locals damaged and overturned a four-wheeler vehicle for trying to flee after hitting a man and his son who came in a Honda Pleasure scooter.