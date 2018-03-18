Locals protest doctor’s transfer

IMPHAL, Mar 17: Registering a strong protest against the transfer of a doctor of Primary Health Centre, Leimapokpam in Bishnupur district locals staged a sit-in-protest in front of the health centre today.

The protest demonstration was organised by PHC Development Committee, Leimapokpam against the transfer of Dr Umakanta Singh.

Talking to media persons, L Muhindro, member of the committee said that the primary health centre has been providing medical needs to the locals 24×7.

He said that the PHC was declared as a model delivery point in 2015-16.

He said that five doctors including one for AYUSH were looking after the PHC but the number reduced to four with one doctor on leave.

With the transfer of Dr Umakanta, there will be only three doctors at the PHC and this will severely affect the locals at the time of seeking medical needs, he added.