Log On, Rise Up : Story of World Pulse told

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 27 : A film featuring Urmila Chanam from the State and her work in remote and rural parts of India and different countries on women’s health and empowerment was premiered last night globally from Portland, USA.

The World Pulse film titled “Log On, Rise Up” directed by award winning film maker, Rodney

Rascona based in London, tells the story of World Pulse through the eyes of four women living in four different region, South Asia, West Africa, North America and Southeast Asia, who are bringing changes in their communities and countries.

The film was shot in Manipur; Lagos, Nigeria; Texas, USA and Philippines.

Urmila Chanam, a social worker has led a revolutionary change in the Indian society where menstruating girls and women are believed to be polluted and untouchable. She has been writing through which she extended her humanitarian work to uplift the weaker sections.

In December last year, she covered the 15th State Level Orange Festival in Tamenglong and through her stories in print and electronic media, she communicated with the world the problems associated with orange farming and challenges of the orange growers in the remote district of the State.

“I m so inspired with my sisters Olutosin from Nigeria, Hope from Philippines, Loise from USA and all those women who are on World Pulse. Together we can resonate a call for change to make this world a better place for women, children and everybody else”, Urmila Chanam said.