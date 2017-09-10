Lok Adalat held

Ukhrul: District Legal Services Authority, Ukhrul conducted National Lok Adalat at Chief Judicial Court complex, Ukhrul today under the aegis of Manipur State Legal Services Authority.

Altogether 63 different cases including civil suit, family, domestic violence, bank recovery and water bill were put up during the Lok Adalat.

A total of 37 cases were settled amicable and a total sum of Rs 1,33,000 were recovered.

Session Judge, Ukhrul N Rajnikanta presided the Lok Adalat as Chairman for Bench no 1 and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ukhrul Alek Muivah presided Bench no 2.