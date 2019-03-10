Lok Sabha election dates announced Polls to be held from April 11 in 7 phases, counting on May 23

NEW DELHI, Mar 10

The Election Commission today announced that the Lok Sabha election will be held in 7 phases. CEC Sunil Arora said that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force as it announced the dates for the elections to 17th Lok Sabha. The elections will start on April 11 and continue till May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

State-wise poll details:

Phase 1 (April 11) : Andhra (25), Arunachal (2), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), J&K (2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), UP (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (2), Andaman (1), Lakshadweep (1); Total (91)

Phase 2 (April 18) : Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), J&K (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), UP (8), West Bengal (3), Puducherry (1);

Total: 97

Phase 3 (April 23) : Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Gujarat (26), Goa (2), J&K (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), UP (10), West Bengal (5), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1), Daman and Diu (1).

Total: 115

Phase 4 (April 29) : Bihar (5), J&K (1), Jharkhand (3), MP (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (13), UP (13), West Bengal (8).

Total: 71

Phase 5 (May 6) : Bihar (5), J&K (2), Jharkhand (4), MP (7), Rajasthan (12), UP (14), West Bengal (7).

Total: 51

Phase 6 (May 12) : Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), MP (8), UP (14), West Bengal (8), Delhi-NCR (7);

Total: 59

Phase 7 (May 19) : Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), MP (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), UP (13), Himachal (4);

Total: 59

States which will have polling in one phase: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshwadeweep, Delhi, Pomdicherry, Chandigarh.

Polling in 2 phases- phases : Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura

Polling in 3 phases : Assam, Chattisgarh

Polling in 4 Phases : Jharkhand, Madya Pradesh , Odisha, Maharashtra

Polling in 5 phases : J&K

Polling in 7 phases: Bihar, UP, West Bengal

Key Highlights from Chief Election Commissioner’s speech:

The Chief Election Commissioner said that the Commission started preparing for elections for quite some time.

The Commission started organising meetings with Election Commissioners of States and UTs. Several rounds of discussions were held with MHA and several other departments like railways for smooth conduct of elections.

*Speaking about the number of voters, the CEC Sunil Arora said that the total electorate will be in the vicinity of 900 million or 90 crore of which 15 million or 1.5 crore are in the age group of 18-19 years.

*Approximately 10 lakh polling stations in 2019, compared to 9 lakh in 2014.

*Photo voter slip shall be used for guidance but not as proof of identity at polling stations

*17.4 lakh VVPATs will be used with EVMs at all polling stations.

*The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect from today itself in the entire country. Any violation will be dealt with in the strictest manner.

*Usage of loud speakers is prohibited between 10 pm-6 am in order to curb noise pollution.

