Lok Sabha polls

IMPHAL, Jan 8: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners on January 10 on the State’s preparations for the Lok Sabha election which is due early this year.

The meeting which would be held at the conference hall of the CEO at Lamphelpat will deliberate on the poll preparations in both the Inner and Outer Parliamentary Constituencies of the State, informed a source.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has convened a meeting of all CEOs on January 11 and 12 where the poll preparations in each and every State would be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the final electoral rolls of all the 60 Assembly segments of the State would be published on January 11. The CEO has already convened a meeting with all political parties on January 16.

Moreover, the office of the CEO is organising a one month training programme from January 11 for officials, master trainers and nodal officers who would be assigned election duties.

The office of the CEO is also making necessary arrangements for using EVMs and VVPATs in all the 2861 polling stations in the Lok Sabha election, informed the State.

Notably, the ECI has already announced that cVIGIL mobile app would be introduced for the first time in the State for the Lok Sabha election.

