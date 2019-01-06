Loken predicts end of BJP led Govt

IMPHAL, Jan 5: Claiming that the time for Congress party will arrive soon, Congress MLA N Loken has asserted that there would be no BJP-led Government in the State after the month of July this year.

He was speaking at the foundation day of the Leimapokpam Khunpham Apunba Shannaroi Lup (LASHAL) held today at Leimapokpam Mayai Leikai.

He said that BJP’s promises of bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh each in the bank accounts of the economically weaker sections, creation of two crore jobs in a year at the National level and creation of 1.5 lakh jobs in a year in Manipur have all turned out to be empty promises.

Under the BJP-led NDA Government, farmers across the country are suffering untold misery and some of them have even deposited their meagre earnings in the account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their produces are no longer profitable, Loken said.

The UNC imposed economic blockade on National highways for around four months against the creation of new districts which was done for administrative convenience.

But the prolonged economic blockade was lifted immediately after the BJP-led Government was sworn in by virtue of their partnership with the Naga People’s Front (NPF), said the MLA.

Of all the promises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the only one which has been fulfilled is the promise to make Manipur free of bandhs and blockades, Loken remarked.

If Narendra Modi’s visit to the State for election campaign is taken into account, he has visited the State four times.

People expected something significant from his latest visit yesterday but he went back after inaugurating some projects which had been mostly completed during the time of the Congress Government.

Loken then questioned if Narendra Modi had done anything significant for Manipur during his four visits to the State.

Ex-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh visited Manipur only twice but he converted Manipur University to a Central University, took RIMS under the Health Ministry, pulled out Assam Rifles from Kangla and took up a number of projects, Loken compared.

Decrying that the Prime Minister went back without answering any of the questions raised by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Loken said that the Modi Government would be ousted after the Lok Sabha election.

BJP has been already uprooted from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where they were ruling for many years. As indicated by their defeat in all the five States which went to polls in December last year, there will be no second term for the BJP-led NDA Government. Likewise, the State’s BJP-led coalition Government would disappear after the month of July, Loken said.

He further pledged to make Nambol Assembly Constituencies one of the most progressive Assembly segments in the State within the next three years without fail.