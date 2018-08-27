IMPHAL, Aug 26: Loktak Downstream Project, which was conceived with the aim of generating 60 MW of energy for the State, has been stalled due to the failure to sign the power purchase agreement between the State Government and the NHPC.

According to an official source from NHPC, it has been almost two years since NHPC and the State Government failed to sign the power purchase agreement as the tariff of electricity from the project (which was to be taken up by NHPC at an estimated cost of Rs 12,050 crore as per the rate fixed in 2015) was allotted at Rs 6.17 but the State Government demanded the tariff to be reduced to Rs 5.

Pointing out that necessary steps are being currently taken up to bring a positive development regarding the signing of power purchase agreement, the source informed that delay has led to the necessary grant of Rs 400 crore for the project, being put on hold as well.

However, the tender process for the project is already at an advanced stage, the source conveyed and added that most of the problems surrounding the project will be solved within a month or two.

It may be mentioned that on April 6 last year, NHPC Chairman and Managing Director KN Singh came to Imphal and met the Chief Minister to discuss about accelerating the process of signing the power purchase agreement as well as other works concerning the Loktak Downstream Project.

KN Singh had even assured the people of the affected area (roughly an area of around 211.5 hectares) that the project would be completed within six months.

It may also be recalled that necessary forest clearance has already been given for the project, which is to be taken up under necessary loan from Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA).