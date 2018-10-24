Loktak Livelihood Mission launched

Imphal, Oct 23 (DIPR)

To protect the largest freshwater lake of North East India and to provide employment opportunities to fish farmers and youth of the State, Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the Loktak Livelihood Mission at Ningthoukhong, Bishnupur district today.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that the State spends about Rs 400 crore annually for the procurement of fish from outside/other States and assured that the State would have self sufficient fish production by 2020. Farmers would be encouraged to take up pisciculture, he added. Altogether around 1000 hectares of land have been identified in areas like Mayang Imphal, Bishnupur, Wangoi and Thanga for fish farming.

With such cage culture farming, fishes can mature and produced in three months, he added.

The Chief Minister spoke elaborately on the harmful effects of fertilizers and other chemicals on human health and mentioned that prolonged usage of such chemicals and fertilizers are the main cause of various deadly diseases among the people of the State. Mentioning the advantages of organic fertilizers and vermicompost during farming, the Chief Minister said that it will benefit in two ways i.e cost effective and healthy living. He said that Self Help Groups would be formed in villages to prepare vermicompost and other organic fertilizers. The Chief Minister continued that the people of the State want a Government that is result oriented and the present Government is committed to fulfil the aspirations of the people and wouldn’t give any false promises.

The Government is committed to work at grassroots level and uplift the lives of the poor people.

The Government has introduced various welfare programmes such as CHMT, CMST, and Start-up Policy etc. Encouraging the farmers and unemployed people of the State to apply Manipur Start-up Policy, the Chief Minister said that subsidized loans have been given to hundreds of unemployed youth, entrepreneurs recently.

He mentioned that he has also sacrificed the rest of his life for the welfare of the people of the State.

While delivering his presidential address, Minister for CAF&PD Karam Shyam said that it is the duty of the people of the State to protect and preserve Loktak lake.

Stressing on the Loktak Livelihood Mission, the Minister said that the farmers and unemployed youth should seize the opportunity. Mentioning various initiatives of the Government, the Minister said that the Cabinet decision to institute Lok Ayukta in the State is a clear stand of the present Government to bring transparency in governance and root out corruption.

Minister for Agriculture V Hangkhanlian, Minister for PHED Losii Dikho, Chairman Manipur Pollution Control Board L Radhakishore, Chairman PDA T Robindro, Deputy Speaker K Robindro, Chip Whip, Government of Manipur P Sharatchandra, MLA Sekmai AC H Dingo, MLA Yaiskul AC Th Satyabrata, Former Union Minister Th Chaoba, Addl Chief Secretary Dr Suhel Akhtar, DC and SP Bishnupur and others attended the function.