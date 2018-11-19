Loktak, only notified water body in State Over 200 water bodies vanish

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 18: With the disappearance of 200 water bodies from the State, the State Wetlands Authority, along with experts, have started taking up certain initiatives to revive 23 water bodies of Manipur, including Loktak lake.

In the past, Manipur had around 400 water bodies but the number gradually declined with the water bodies disappearing one after the other leading to changes in the ecosystem apart from affecting the livelihood of the people and leading to increased occurrence of floods in the State.

According to an official source, Manipur currently has 119 water bodies as mentioned in the list compiled by Manipur Remote Sensing and Application Centre based on the 2009 National Wetland Atlas of the Central Government.

The source mentioned that as an emergency step, the State Wetland Authority is planning to revive 23 water bodies of the State namely Loktak lake (Bish-nupur/Imphal West), Utra Pat (Bishnupur), Ushoipok-pi Pat (Thoubal), Aongbi- khong Pat (Thoubal), Kha-ram Paat (Thoubal), Ikop Pat/Kharung Pat (Thoubal), Khoidum Pat/Pumlen Pat (Thoubal), Ithai Lake (Thoubal), Heingang Lake (Imphal East), Sana Pat (Bishnupur), Lausi Pat (Thoubal), Waithou/Punem Pat (Imphal East/Thoubal), Lampha Pat (Imphal West), Yaral Pat (Imphal East), Ningthikhong Pat (Thou-bal), Lamphel Pat (Imphal West), Takyel Pat (Imphal West), Loukoi Pat (Bish-nupur), Zeilad Lake (Ta- menglong), Jaimeng Lake (Senapati), Khamlangpat (Imphal East), Poiroupat (Imphal East) and Khayang Kachopung Pat (Ukhrul).

The source further informed that many experts have started conducting studies on the 23 water bodies following the decision of State Wetlands Authority to task Technical Committee of Manipur State Wetland Authority with the responsibility of reviving the said water bodies.

On the other hand, the source also explained that the Directorate of Environment (which is also the Nodal Department of the State Wetlands Authority) has begun compiling a list of 167 water bodies (which measure more than 2.25 hectares), oxbow lakes, waterlog, rivers/streams, barrages, ponds etc based on the National Wetland Atlas of 2010, apart from continuing remote sensing works on the said water bodies.

According to the Chairman of State Wetland Authority, Technical Committee, environmentalist Dr Kh Shamungou, around 400 water bodies existed in Manipur as per the records during the 19th and 20th century.

With the passage of time and population growth, around 200 of the water bodies disappeared which led to big changes in the living standard of the people who depended on the said water bodies for their livelihood, Dr Shamungou explained and added that the disappearance of the lakes/water bodies also resulted in frequent floods, loss of various fishes and plants apart from affecting the culture of the people as well.

Admitting that the Government has not notified any of the water bodies in the State except Loktak Lake, he mentioned that notification works have also been included in the revival plan of the 23 water bodies which has been taken up by the State Wetland Authority.

Explaining about the disappearance of many water bodies from Manipur, Dr Shamungou informed that rise in population and works taken up for developmental purposes are the main culprits. As such, the State Wetland Authority is planning to take up certain steps to ensure long term survival of the water bodies, he said.

On the other hand, State Wetland Authority convenor and Deputy Director of the Directorate of Environment, Dr T Brajakumar explained that members of the Expert Sub-Committee are conducting necessary studies to revive and develop the 23 water bodies brought up by the State Remote Sensing Application Centre.

He explained that inability to ride boats at certain areas of Loktak Lake and Waithou Pat is a sign of changes in the water bodies and added that the gradual rise in the number of people who have shifted their source of earning livelihoods from the surrounding lakes to Khwairamband bazaar is also a sign of the impact of the changes in the lakes on the people.

It is high time for all to intelligently and efficiently manage the water bodies of the State, he said.

Loktak Development Authority Project Director L Bhagaton said that LDA will establish a Loktak and Others Associated Wetlands Complex taking into account the condition of Loktak lake, Pumlen Pat, Ikop Pat, Kharung Pat and Khoidum Pat.

The authorities have removed many phumdis from Loktak lake thus freeing many parts of the lake, he added.