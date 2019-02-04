Loktak Ordinance

IMPHAL, Feb 3: The Loktak Lake Ordinance 2019 has been given assent by the Governor and the Chief Minister has been authorised to appoint the Chairman and the Vice Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA).

Earlier, the Chief Minister and the Forest Minister were allowed to serve as Chairman and Vice Chairman of LDA respectively.

But the ordinance has now authorised the Chief Minister to appoint both the Chairman and the Vice Chairman of the LDA.