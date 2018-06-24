Loktak road disturbs many

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 23: In a move which has taken aback many environmentalists, a PMGSY road is being constructed over the Loktak Lake on the northern side of Keibul Lamjao National Park.

According to a reliable source, intense construction work is currently underway for the road to connect Chingthi Ching and Thanga Salam.

Many environmentalists have expressed concern that the construction of the said road will affect the water current of the lake as well as the eco system of the lake. Pointing out that there have been attempts to connect Toubul and Mayang Imphal as well as Moirang and Sendra in the past, the environmentalists also raised questions about whether Rural Engineering Departments carried out necessary environment impact assessment prior to taking up the work.

They have also alleged that construction work is against the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules 2017, Manipur Loktak Lake (Protection) Act 2006 and Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

The environmentalists project that the two kilometre long road will separate Loktak lake into smaller water bodies.

According to a top official of Loktak Development Authority, the plan for construction of such a road had been put on hold by LDA in the past citing adverse impact on the lake.

On the other hand, an official of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority mentioned that there has been no direction nor any approval regarding the assessment needed for constructing the road.