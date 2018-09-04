Low hanging wire burns kid’s arm

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 3: In a tragic incident, a 9 year old boy was seriously injured, so much that his right arm might have to be amputated, after he came into contact with a low hanging electric wire at Viewland, Ukhrul.

According to information from a reliable source, the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm yesterday, just opposite UBC Church, Viewland.

The injured boy has been identified as Worshang Ronra Shimray, s/o Mathotmi Ronra Shimray, a class V student of St Mary School.

The source informed that the locals have repeatedly informed the authorities about the danger posed by the low hanging live wires but to no avail.

The source continued that the injured boy is currently admitted at RIMS.

Even though he was referred to the Surgery Department by the doctors, lack of proper space has forced the boy to stay at the casualty till now.

According to the family members, the authorities concerned have always neglected the appeal of the people regarding the low hanging wires and added that almost all the prepaid posts erected at the area are live.

A complaint has already been lodged at the police station concerned regarding the case by the family members, the source added.