Lower Kom Keirap Football tourney Bobby FC, Kha Potsangbam FC script huge wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 8 : Kha Potsangbam Football Club and Bobby FC clinched emphatic wins over their respective rivals in today’s matches of the ongoing Kom Keirap State Level Football tournament 2018 which is underway since September 3 at Lower Kom Keirap village ground. A total of 36 teams are competing for top honours in this knock-out tournament organised by Lower Kom Keirap Baptist Youth Society.

The first match of the day saw Kha Potsangbam Football Club ran riot to notch up a huge 6-0 win over Samulamlan FC. Jonson was pick of the day as he hit a hattrick including the opener in this very one sided match. Kha Potsangbam FC started the game slowly and it was in the 13th minute that Jonson found the breakthrough to put his team ahead with a 1-0 lead before Manichand doubled the lead with a clinical shot in the 39th minute.

The second half saw the Kha Potsangbam side pump in 4 more goals as Samulamlan side withered gradually. Deepak (54′), Leishemba (60′) and Johnson (66′, 67′) took charge of the attack and completed the 6-0 rout of Mamulamlan FC.

The second match of the day was also ended in the same fashion as Manglemba scored a hattrick for Bobby FC on their way to 4-0 victory over Raengdailuang Young Brothers (RYB). Bobby FC enjoyed a 1-0 lead through a goal scored by Manglemba before scoring another two in the second half. Dhananjoy also found his way for a single in the second half and helped Bobby FC went home with a 4-0 win.