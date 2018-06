By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 15 : K Loyangamba today opened Manipur’s gold medal account on the first day of the 1st Under-15 Boys Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Girls National Wrestling Championship 2018 being organised in Meerut, UP under the aegis of Wrestling Federation of India.

K Loyangamba won the gold medal in the boys’ 52 kg Greco-Roman event beating Services Sports Control Board’s wrestler in the final bout.