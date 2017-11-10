LPG consumer gets 2 refills, records say 4

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 9: Even as one LPG consumer from Tamenglong district got just two LPG refills this year, records available at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) maintained that the particular consumer has been issued four refills.

RK Chungkaolung of Tamenglong Ward No 1, Utopia, a consumer of Thomson Indane Gas, Tamenglong district got domestic (14.2kg) LPG refill on April 18 and Sept 4. After this, she booked for next refill on Sept 6. This transaction were entered in the consumer’s blue book.

Booking for the refill issued to her on April 18 was done on Nov 14 last year. The consumer got just three LPG refills last year.

A complaint was lodged by the spouse of this consumer regarding alleged irregularities in gas distribution. When The Sangai Express investigated into the matter, it came to light that this particular consumer has been issued four refills this year as per official record in IOC’s system.

As per the record in the IOC system, this consumer was issued a refill each on April 17, June 22, August 28 and September 25. The record further maintained that subsidy for these four refills has been credited to the consumer’s account.

According to a source from IOC’s Gas Bottling Plant, Sekmai, loaded bulk LPG TTs have started arriving the Bottling Plant at Sekmai from Tuesday after the bulk LPG transporters launched strike for few days.

On Tuesday, about 19 loaded TTs arrived at the bottling plant while about 18 TTs arrived the plant yesterday (Wednesday).

Bottling of the gas has started today after the gas was unloaded from these loaded TTs.