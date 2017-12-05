IMPHAL, Dec 4 : 10 private gas agencies of the State and bulk LPG transporters have submitted their counter file in connection with the PIL filed by Oinam Prashanta regarding the supply and distribution of LPG refill cylinders as well as the scarcity of refill LPG in the State.

The counter file was submitted before the Division Bench, High Court of Manipur comprising of Acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin, as per the direction given by the Court earlier to the State Government, the Indian Oil Corporation and the gas agencies to submit their reply within six weeks, after admitting the PIL on November 10.

The Court directed the State Government, IOC and others who failed to submit their counter file today, to submit it before the Court without fail before December 20.

It also directed those concerned to provide the relevant papers of the counter file to the counsel of the petitioner.

The Court also listed the matter of the interim order sought by the petitioner’s counsel as to why the gas agencies fail to make door to door delivery of the LPG refill cylinder to the customers of the State, on December 20 as well.

The PIL was filed against the State of Manipur the State of Manipur represented by the Chief Secretary, Commissioner, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution, Director, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution, Union of India represented by the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, IOC Manipur Branch represented by Deputy General Manager, bulk LPG transporters C/O IOC Manipur Deputy General, M/S Canchi Indane, M/S MM Gas Service, M/S Misao Gas Service, M/S KK Gas Service, M/S Jemon Gas Service, M/S Yairipok Gas Service and M/S Maibia Gas Service as respondents.