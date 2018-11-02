LPG price rockets, subsidy elusive for many

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 1: Even as fuel prices have come down a little following a cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel, the price of LPG has been soaring uncontrollably without any respite.

The Government of India has again hiked the Retail Sales Price (RSP) of LPG.

The RSP of a 14.2 Kg refill as fixed by the Government of India for the month of November is Rs 1092 at Agartala, Rs 1081 at Imphal, Rs 1081 at Aizawl, Rs 1009.50 at Itanagar, Rs 1011 at Shillong, Rs 993 at Guwahati and Rs 960.50 at Kohima.

The RSP is inclusive of home delivery charge which is Rs 19.5 per refill for the State of Manipur, informed a source.

As compared to the month of October, LPG RSP has been hiked by Rs 64.50 at Agartala, Rs 63 at Imphal, Shillong, Itanagar and Aizawl and Rs 62 at Guwahati and Kohima.

The subsidy given by the Government of India on each LPG refill has also been increased to Rs 579.37 at Agartala, 565.08 at Imphal, Rs 447.94 at Kohima, Rs 498.42 at Shillong, Rs 498.42 at Itanagar, Rs 576.99 at Aizawl and Rs 495.56 at Guwahati.

As per the new RSP fixed by the Government of India, the price of commercial LPG refill has been hiked from Rs 1779.50 (October) to Rs 1877 (November) at Imphal.

With the LPG price soaring continuously, a large section of the society are now facing a huge economic burden. It is the poor beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana who are facing the economic burden more acutely.

The situation has been further compounded as subsidies given on LPG refills under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system do not reach bank accounts of many consumers.

All consumers including beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana must take Rs 1061.50 (after deducting home delivery charge of Rs 19.5) to take one LPG refill.

If the subsidy of Rs 565.08 does not reach bank accounts of LPG consumers, many poor families would not be able to afford LPG.

There are also reports of many consumers declining LPG refills brought by home deliverers as they could not pay over Rs 1000 for a single refill.

They said that they cannot spend Rs 1000 or so on a single LPG refill as the subsidy given by Government seldom reach their bank accounts.

Some other consumers said that the subsidy amount reached their bank account only once during the past two years even though they have been taking refills regularly during the same period.