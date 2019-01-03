LPG price slashed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 2: 14.2 kg domestic refill cylinders, which used to cost Rs 947 (per cylinder) in December last year, saw a reduction of Rs 116 this month, bringing the price down to Rs 831 per cylinder while 19 kg commercial cylinder, which used to cost Rs 1692.50, saw a reduction of Rs 194 bringing the costs down to Rs 1498.50 per cylinder this month.

The subsidy of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder has also increased by Rs 110.3, from the earlier Rs 439.07 to Rs 328.77.

Agartala has the highest price of 14.2 kg subsidised domestic cylinder among the capitals of the entire North East, at Rs 844 per cylinder. In December last year, the price was Rs 956.50 while the subsidy was Rs 448.6 (the subsidy this month is Rs 341.62).

On the other hand, Kohima has the lowest price of 14.2 kg subsidised domestic cylinder among the State capitals of the North East at just Rs 706.50 as well as for 19 kg commercial cylinder at Rs 1245.50 per cylinder.

For Kohima, in December last year, 14.2 kg refill cylinder used to cost Rs 828.00 while 19 kg commercial cylinder used to cost Rs 1440. The subsidy was Rs 323.36 in December and this month, the subsidy was Rs 207.82 this month.