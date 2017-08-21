LPG supply rate likely to improve

IMPHAL, Aug 20: LPG supply rate to the State is set to improve before the end of this month after it faced serious setback due to cyclone Mora and the accompanying rains which caused massive floods in various parts of the State.

Before the month of August, there was acute shor- tage of LPG and people of the State had to buy LPG refills from black markets at exhorbitant prices as they could not get their hands on subsidised LPG refills provided by the Government.

Although the supply of LPG refill cylinder has improved considerably since tthe begining of this month, people are still paying around Rs 1800 in the black market for a 14.2 kg refill cylinder which normally costs arround Rs 644.50.

Although the 14.2 kg refill cylinder costs Rs 644.50, it sells for around Rs 1500 at Kakching, Rs 1800 at Yairipok and Wangjing, Rs 1600-1800 at Moirang, Rs 1300 in some parts of Imphal East and Rs 1600 in others and Rs 1300-1500 in Imphal West in black markets.

On the other hand, highly limited LPG supply led to inconsistencies in supplying LPG to the BPL households which have already been given free LPG connection under the Ujjwala scheme.

Despite its noble aim, the scheme has garnered only limited success in the State due to the deplorable transport infrastructure. However, there has been no report of any action taken up to curb sale of LPG refills in black markets despite the scarcity of LPG and the limited success of Ujjwala scheme in the State.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, an IOC official said that the condition will gradually improve in the coming days as the weather condition as well as the conditions of the important lifelines of the State have improved.

Oil tankersa and LPG trucks were taking Imphal-Jiribam highway as Imphal-Dimapur highway had been cut off. Now, the trucks have begun travelling along Imphal-Dimapur road and LPG supply rate is expected to improve considerably within the next few weeks, the offical added.