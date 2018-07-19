LPG tankers

IMPHAL, Jul 18: With 38 fully loaded LPG bullet tankers reaching the State yesterday from Jiribam route, Sekmai Gas Bottling Plant which has remained non functional since July 9, began functioning properly today.

According to an official source from Sekmai bottling plant, some of the bottling process began at the plant in the interest of the people despite the 48 hours State wide bandh imposed by MUSU.

However, due to the bandh, the bottled LPG cylinders are still not yet supplied to the distributors.

The source informed that it is estimated that an additional 34 number of fully loaded LPG bullet tankers will reach the plant today.

On the other hand, an official source from the State PWD National Highways Division said the repair work along the damaged road portion of National Highway 2, Imphal-Dimapur road, near Naga Hospital has been completed and a trial run of 25 tonnes laden vehicles will be carried out tonight.

The source continued that as per information relayed by Nagaland PWD Chief Engineer to the Superintending Engineer, State PWD National Highway, if the trial which will be conducted tonight is successful, the road will become operational from tomorrow.