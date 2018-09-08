LPG unloading to begin today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 7: Unloading of bulk LPG from 127 LPG bullet TTs which currently stand at Sekmai bottling plant will begin from tomorrow as LPG transporters and IOCL held a meeting at the level of the Chief Minister today and arrived at an understanding.

The meeting held this evening was attended by representatives of the All Manipur Bulk LPG Transporters’ Association, IOCL Guwahati office DGM (LPG in-charge) Bimol Pathak, Chief Manager LPG, officials of IOCL Imphal office and the Manager of Sekmai bottling plant.

During the meeting, the All Manipur Bulk LPG Transporters’ Association demanded induction of all the TTs which applied for the general tender held recently for engagement of additional LPG transporters.

After all the parties had presented their points and arguments, DGM Bimol Pathak assured in front of the Chief Minister that all the TTs which applied for the general tender would be inducted by December after due assessment.

But the All Manipur Bulk LPG Transporters’ Association demanded the same assurance in the form of a written document.

Education Minister Th Radheshyam intervened and said that a written assurance is not necessary as the DGM has given the assurance in front of the Chief Minister.

Subsequently, the All Manipur Bulk LPG Transporters’ Association dropped their demand for written assurance.

Saying that he would go to Delhi on September 9 and take up the matter with the Union Petroleum Minister, Chief Minister N Biren asked the IOCL officials to ensure that all the bullet TTs are inducted.