LSC, PYC progress in Haricharan football

Imphal, Aug 22: The se-cond day of the 13th District Level Sub-Junior Boys (15 years and below) Football Tournament 2017 for N Hari-charan Singh Trophy was made for Lalpani Star Club and PYC as they defeated their op-ponents at the Jiribam Govt Higher Secondary School Ground today .

In the first match, Lalpani Star Club got the better of Echel Club Dibong by 2-0 while PYC edged past JYC by 1-0 in the second match.

Organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association (AJSA), Jiribam, nine teams are participating in this championship sponsored by N Shankar of Jiribam Bazaar in the name of his father.