Lt Gen LN Singh retires, to stay on rent

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 30 : After forty years of service in the army, Lt General Laiphrakpam Nishikanta Singh, popularly known as LN Singh in the military circle, retired from service today.

Sadly, the third officer to hold the rank of Lt Gen from the North East and second from Manipur, Singh has no home and he will stay on rent at Lamphel area in Imphal in his post retirement life.

“We have ten siblings and I have already given my small plot of land at my ancestral home at Imphal West’s Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai to them,” an emotional Singh said from Pune where he hung his uniform on Friday following a series of ceremonial farewell parties accorded by his subordinate staff and friends.

“In some other States of the country like Haryana, the State Government offers plot at subsidized rate to retired senior military officials, but I don’t find such a respectable provision in my native State of Manipur,” added Singh who was brought up in a poor family .

“During my childhood days there was no electricity and we lived in a leaked thatched roofed hut and from such environment I had my early education from local Government schools before I joined Sainik School, Purulia in 1968,” he said. In 1975, Singh joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune and finally got commissioned into the army on June 9, 1979 at the age of 20 and has served all over India and was in Bhutan for 3 years.

Notably, his younger brother L Ibotombi Singh or LI Singh is a serving Brigadier in the army.

On February 26, 2010, when the Indian medical mission in Afghanistan was attacked, he led the rescue mission. In fact, Maj (Dr.) Laishram Jotin was martyred during this operation, Singh said. Singh travelled 25 countries and represented India in military to military contacts with a number of countries in India’s strategic interest including USA, UK, Afghanistan, Iran, South Africa, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh, China amongst others.

He contributed in bringing peace to Assam and was deeply involved in accords with the Bodos and ULFA.

A thinking General and as the senior most officer of his Corps, Singh contributed to reforming and revamping the security and intelligence set up of the country.

Singh is an also an expert in the field of Intelligence and Security. He also has an in-depth knowledge of China, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the North East and he too has a vast experience in teaching, training and handling of educational institutions.

For the last five years, he has been the head of a world class premier educational institute of the Army, where professionals and freshers from India and foreign countries were imparted basic and advance military education. He has also served as a Professor in Army War College and also in Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.