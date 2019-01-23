Lt Gen Naravane calls on Najma

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 22 : Lieutenant General MM Naravane, Eastern Army Commander, met Governor Dr Najma Heptulla at Raj Bhavan today.

He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps and Major General KP Singh, IG Assam Rifles (South).

The Army Commander apprised the Governor of the actions being taken by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with other agencies, towards maintenance of peace and security in the State.

The Governor lauded the untiring efforts of the forces in difficult conditions and complimented them for carrying out people friendly operations.

Later in the day, the Army Commander also interacted with Chief Minister, N Biren Singh and discussed the security situation in Manipur, said a statement issued by the PRO of Assam Rifles.