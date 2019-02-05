Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Feb 4: This year’s Lui Ngai Ni, the Nagas’ seed sowing festival, will be held under the theme, “Understanding through culture”. The festival will be held at Senapati district headquarters on February 15, and Naga People’s Orga-nisation (NPO) will host the event.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council (UNC) has informed that official delegates participating in the festival from each of the 20 Naga tribes shall not be less than 100.

The UNC further informed that registration per delegate shall be Rs 50, and the registration shall be done between 12 noon and 2:30 pm on February 14. The UNC also informed that delegates shall bring their own bed-roll.

Each tribe has also been appealed by the UNC to bring a traditional shawl for the office of State Level Organising Committee (SLOC). It then said that, due to time constraint, only one dance troupe from one district shall represent in the festival.

The UNC then said that there will be bamboo climbing competition, tug of war (10 persons from each tribe) and traditional attire display.