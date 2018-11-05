Lungnila remembered fondly

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4: The 15th death anniversary of Lung-nila Elizabeth, was observed at Debala multipurpose auditorium of Sangai Bazaar complex, Hiyangthang Ta-khellambam Konjin, today.

The event was graced by Imphal Urban Cooperative Bank Manager L Suranjoy, Sangai Bazaar chief advisor Kh Gambhi and CAF&PD Assistant Director Lawrence as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking at the event, Sangai Bazaar chairman Inaoba narrated how Lung-nila Elizabeth was brutally murdered and added that the observation was organised since last year with the aim of spreading a message so as to prevent such barbaric incident in future.

At the time of the unfortunate incident, both the people of the hills and the valley came together and as such, the observation also aims to spread the message of unity, he added.

Floral tributes were paid to the photo of the deceased and various gifts were presented to labourers (to improve work culture) as a part of the observation.

It may be mentioned that on November 4, 2003, Lungnila Elizabeth, who was just 8 years old at the time) was kidnapped by some unknown individuals from in front of Little Flower School.

Her dead body was later found at Sadokpam on November 12.