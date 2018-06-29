Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket CHAMP, REYS and Al-Ameen emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 28: CHAMP, Khagempalli outplayed SSU, Singjamei by 12 runs in a Group B league match of the 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket Tournament at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam. Earlier REYS, Nagamapal beat TCMDC, Thongju by 37 runs while Al-Ameen, Lilong thrashed FORCE, Kshetrigao by 54 runs.

Electing to bat first, CHAMP embarked on a rousing start with Kazim hitting 26 runs of 26 balls while Gulson smashed a brisk 18 runs (not out) facing 11 balls. Nikhil Divaker played his part by scoring 13 runs of 7 balls to help post a decent 112 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Rahul and Rohit were the pick of bowlers for SSU as they dismissed 2 wickets each while Navjot and Boba claimed one wicket each to restrict CHAMP batsmen from making robust target.

In response, Rahul of SSU struck 33 runs of 35 balls while Abhishek added 21 runs of 27 balls to give a steady start however all the remaining batsmen kept on losing their wickets and were bowled out for 100 runs in 19.4 overs.

Kenedy’s four wickets haul and some superb bowling performances from Rajesh who dismissed 2 wickets and one wicket each from Sultan and Langlonyamba proved disastrous for SSU batting line up. Kenedy was declared man of the match for his 4 wickets haul.

In earlier Group B league match of the day saw TCMDC rue their dicision to field first as they fell down at 73 runs while chasing the 109-run target set by REYS in the first innings.

Mintuchandra hit a half century for REYS (51 off 46 balls) while Guniram added another 14 runs (9 balls) before other batsmen contributed to make it 108 for 7 in 20 overs.

Bablu of TCMDC took two wickets alone in this match while Nganthoi and Tuljit picked up one wicket each.

Priyobarta (18 runs), Suraj Kharibam (14 runs) and Nganthoi (10 runs) scored for TCMDC before they stumbled down at 73 runs for 10 in 20 overs.

REYS’ bowler Jitendra was pick of this match as he scalped 4 wickets while Jayenta, Sanjay and Robertson bowled effectively to claim two wickets each.

In the Group C league match, Al-Ameen posted a total of 95 runs for 10 in 17 overs through scores made by Mujibur (17 runs), Abdullah (17 runs) and Bashid (10 runs).

Kashim of FORCE enjoyed a 5-wicket haul while Khurshid and Pravez picked up 3 and 2 wickets to restrict the Lilong side.

In reply, FORCE were pulled down at 41 runs through exceptional bowling performance from Nausad (4 wickets) and Safwan (2 wickets). Sameer, Abdullah and Mujibur also took one wicket each.

TRAU, Kwakeithel will face PSC, Khoyathong tomorrow in the morning while Al-AMEEN, Lilong will meet SCCC, Singjamei in the afternoon. In the evening match, PTRC, Patsoi will lock horns with FORCE, Kshetrigao at the same ground.