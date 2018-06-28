Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket CYCLONE romp to 7 wicket win, PCC beat KIYC by 18 runs

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 27 : CYCLONE, Thangmeiband today romped to a 7 wicket win over CDC, Sagolband riding on outstanding bowling performances from Akshaykumar and Kishan in a Group A league match of the 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket Tournament currently underway at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam. Earlier, PCC, Mayai Koibi sealed an 18 run victory over KIYC, Irilmapal in another Group A league match.

Opting to bat first CDC had a disastrous start as their innings (15 overs each) ended with a meagre 65 runs as Akshaykumar and Kishan caused havoc across their batting line up.

Lalit fetched the highest 30 runs off 26 balls while his teammates returned quickly with single digit scores.

Akshaykumar’s 5-wicket haul and Kishan’s 3-wicket feat considerably restricted the Sagolband side from making much score while Vishal picked of one wicket in this innings.

66 runs chase was completed easily by CYCLONE in 1.3 overs to spare for the loss of three wickets. Gopal Wanghmore scored 22 runs before he went out in the 26th delivery he faced while man of the match Akshaykumar scored 13 runs from 9 balls.

Aden, Bob and Prince of CDC were able to take one wicket each.

In another match, PCC posted a total of 73 runs in 10 overs (reduced) through Gibson (13), Ranjan (11), Rakesh after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Manish and Abdulah of KIYC were quickly in dismissing two wickets each while Kurban, Nishikanta and Abdul Hamid claimed one wicket each in this innings. The 73-run target proved big enough for KIYC as they finished the innings scoring 55 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 10 overs they were allotted.

Ansul and Arvind tried hard to lift the team scoring 19 runs and 17 runs each before the innings ended at 55 runs.

Santosh, Ranjan, Anand, Jobanta and Ajay of the Mayaikoibi side dismissed one wicket innings to hand their team an 18 run victory.

Tomorrow’s match

Al-Ameen (Lilong) Vs Force (Kshetrigao)

REYS (Nagamapal) Vs TCMDC (Thongju) and

CHAMP (Khagempalli) Vs SSU (Singjamei)