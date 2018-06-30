Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket Sameer stars as Al-Ameen thrash SCCC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 29 : Al-Ameen’s Sameer produced fine performances in both batting and bowling to hand his team a convincing 62 run win against SCCC, Singjamei in a league match of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwang-pokpa T-20 Cricket Tourna- ment at Luwangpokpa Cric-ket Stadium, Luwangsang- bam. Earlier PTRC, Patsoi cruised to a 24 run victory against FORCE, Kshetrigao.

In the Group C league match staged today, Al-Ameen got off to a flying start after winning the toss as Sameer blasted off 43 runs in 43 balls he faced while his partner Mujibur continued his fine form striking a total of 37 runs to set a 101-run target for 2 in 17 overs. Gajendra of SCCC registered one wicket in his name before his team went through a disastrous innings with Sarthak emerging only remarkable batsmen scoring 8 runs .

The second innings saw Sameer wreaked havoc across the batting line up of the Singjamei side claiming a haul of 5 wickets while Abdulah joined him in restricting SCCC to just 38 runs for 10 in 12.1 overs scalping two wickets. Naushad of the Lilong side also claimed one wicket in this innings. Undoubtedly Sameer emerged man of the match for his 43 runs contribution and five-for.

In another Group C league match, PTRC, Patsoi won the toss and opted to bat first. Batting front led by Bidash made a brilliant beginning as he hit a total of 33 runs off 14 balls and remained not out. Assisting him was Johnson who struck 23 in 26 balls before Kenjit scored another 14 runs to make it 100 for 9 in 14 overs (reduced innings).

FORCE’s bowlers Khurshid, Asar and Islaodin delivered well and took two wickets each while Kasim found his name on the scoresheet for taking one wicket in this innings.

In reply, FORCE folded up for a paltry 76 runs for 6 in 14 overs despite Sadam’s effort to lift his team. Sadam scored the highest of 30 runs off 20 balls while Jalli contributed another 10 runs from 5 balls he faced.

PTRC’s bowlers Santosh and Bidash claimed 2 wickets and one wicket in this innings and did a commendable job in maintaining a perfect economy. Bidash was later named man of the match.