Lynching on Lairoi Numit case Womenfolk storm Andro PS



IMPHAL, Mar 11: Womenfolk of Yairipok Top Chingtha and Yairipok Laimanai, stormed Andro police station condemning the accusations/allegations levelled against the Lai committee as well as some individuals regarding the death of one Moiranghtem Megha of Yairipok Top Chingtha Makha Leikai.

The womenfolk who stormed the police station located at Ngarian Chingkhong, today also raised slogans demanding those concerned to refrain from targeting/blaming only some individuals for the incident.

After controlling the large number of people, the police finally let some select representatives of the crowd to meet the high ranking police officials.

It may be mentioned that Moirangthem Megha (47) was killed after he was thrashed by the people for kicking the individual who was acting as a Tangkhul during the Lairoi Numit of Nongpok Ningthou Panthoibi Haraoba, at Yairipok Top Chingtha, on March 7.

A Meira Paibi member, Sukham Premita claimed that people as well as the Meira Paibis and others concerned were unable to control the irate mob during the incident.

She said that the blame cannot be put only some individuals or the Lai Committee, as all the people are responsible for the event that transpired.

She also explained that during the incident, there was total confusion and the victim was identified only after he had expired.

On the other hand, another Meira Paibi member Sagolsem Ragini said that if anybody was offended by the acting of the people playing the Tangkhul and Nurabi, they could have complained to the Lai committee.

She also added that the people who were present during the Lairoi Numit were not only from Top or Laimanai, but also from various parts of Yairipok as well.