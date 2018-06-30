M Bankim, S Bindeshori clear Certified Kumite and Kata exams

IMPHAL, Jun 29 : Shihan Mutum Bankim Singh and Sensei Soibam Bindeshori successfully cleared the WKF Certified Kumite and Karate Examination conducted by the World Karate Federation on June 28. Both were selected by Karate Association of India to represent India at the World Karate Federation Coaches’ Course organised at Sol Garden Istra, Umag, Croatia.

Shihan Mutum Bankim is the Referee Commission Chairman of North East States Karate-Do Federation of India and Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association. He is also the chief of International Shito Ryu Karate Federation of India.

Shihan Bankim and Sensei Bindeshori who cleared International Karate Judge exams conducted by Asian Karate Federation respectively in 2014 and 2016 will further stay in Croatia as Indian Team at the WKF K1 Youth League which will commence from tomorrow till July 9.