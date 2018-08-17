MAA announces archers’ transfer deadline

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 16 : Manipur Archery Association has announced the last date of submission of application of transfer of archers including State transfer, renewal of affiliation and registration of archers.

A press statement of the association mentioned that the last date of application of transfer will be August 20 while renewal of affiliation and registration of archer can be done till August 25 and August 28 respectively.

The statement continued that registration can be done through any affiliated unit of Manipur Archery Association. Archer who failed to register will not be allowed to take part in any Archery Competition and coaching including the National Games from Manipur, it added.

The list of payable fees for the respective purposes for the year 2018 are as follows:

New affiliation- Rs 600; Renewal of affiliation-Rs 400; Transfer fee (Inter-State)- Rs 300; Transfer fee (Inter unit)-Rs 100; Registration (Renewal and new)- Rs 150; Entry fee for State Championship per team ( 4 archers each category) – Rs 400 and Individual Entry- Rs 200.

Further details can be had from the office of the Manipur Archery Association, Brahmapur Nahabam, Imphal.