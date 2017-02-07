Madhav has violated code : MPCC

IMPHAL, Feb 6 : MPCC spokesman Kh Joykisan has accused BJP National General Secretary (North East Coordinator) Ram Madhav of making many false allegations against Chief Minister O Ibobi despite knowing fully well that personal attacks are not allowed after election code of conduct has already come into force.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, Joykisan said that Ram Madhav should not make false allegations against the Chief Minister if he cannot produce evidence.

BJP should come out with an unambiguous clarification whether their assertion that they would not forge any alliance with NPF implied pre-poll period or post-poll period. They cannot hoodwink the people of Manipur, Joykisan said.

Although BJP said that they would not forge any alliance with NPF, the two parties have been coordinating closely in Tamenglong ADC.

Moreover, NPF is a partner of the North East Development Alliance (NEDA) which was set up at the initiative of BJP. As such, BJP’s assertion that they and NPF are not allies is highly questionable, Joykisan said.

He further asked the BJP leader to make their allegations clear regarding disappearance of money deposited in MDS for Sports Department.

People are aware that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aborted his trip to Imphal after the State Government was asked to construct a helipad so that the Prime Minister can lay foundation stone for construction of National Sports University at Koutruk, he alleged.

BJP should come out with a clarification whether necessary fund for construction of National Sports University has been incorporated in the Union Budget.

Manipur will never break apart as long as Congress party is there.

“I resigned from BJP despite being its legislature wing leader because I don’t want to be a leader of the party which has been working to disintegrate Manipur. I resigned from BJP to safeguard Manipur”, Joykisan added.