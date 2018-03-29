Madhavpur Fair Arunachal part of India since time of Krishna, say NE CMs, Governors

Madhavpur (Porbandar), Mar 28

Claiming that Lord Krishna’s marriage with princess Rukmini underlined the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has been part of India for the “last 5,000 years”, Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Gujarat on Tuesday asserted that China cannot have any claim over the State’s territory. Governors of Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat also echoed the same views.

Addressing a gathering at Madhavpur mela, a religio-cultural fair going on in Porbandar district of Gujarat, the CMs and Governors said that “North East has been a part of India since Dwapar Yug”.

They invoked the mythological tale of Krishna abducting princess Rukmini, daughter of King Bhishmak of Idu Mishi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, after she sent him a letter that her brother wanted to marry her off with somebody else against her wish.

According to the Hindu mythology, Krishna defeated Rukmini’s brother Rukmi, abducted her and married her formally at a ceremony organised at Madhavpur village.

Addressing the gathering, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said “nobody can change this history”.

“We watch in news channels today that some other country is claiming some part of North East. But nobody can change the history and the ancient history says that Arunachal was not a separate State but entire North East was one. For centuries, we have been with India, mainland India. This is our strength,” Khandu said, without naming China.

Speaking before Khandu, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that by “marrying Rukmini, Krishna had bound the North East with India”.

“In the time of Lord Krishna, there was no separate Arunachal Pradesh or Assam or Manipur. The entire North East was one entity. Now, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland are on the border of China. But Lord Krishna made them part of India during his time,” said Biren Singh.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra took a dig at China without naming it. “You are here on the western border of India and we are from the eastern border, 3,500 kilometres away.

But this distance has always remained connected. If somebody from the other side of our border claims that Arunachal belongs to them, they are grossly wrong because if our princess could come here 5,000 years ago and you could make her the queen, it clearly means Arunachal has always been with India and will continue to be so,” said Mishra.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “It is not that these States (North East) became parts of India after we won Independence. The incident of Lord Krishna-Rukmini and their marriage at Madhavpur underline that it was one since those times.”

Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli said that marriages have been an important part of territorial integrity of India.

“Madhavpur fair is not merely a religious fair but it is an event of cultural and National unity and one which underlines unity in diversity,” Kohli said.

Locals have been organising Madhavpur fair for many decades. But this year, Union Ministry of Culture and Gujarat Government has upgraded it by making it a National event. Artistes from many States of the country have been performing at this five-day fair which began on Sunday.

Courtesy The Indian Express