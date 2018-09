Jiribam, Sep 6

Mahadev Kangkhut Ningthembam beat Echel Club by 19-17 points in a Group A league match of the 21st N Pattama Devi Memorial Men’s Kang Tournament being organized by District Kang Association Jiribam under the aegis of Manipur Kang Association at Lamlen Community Hall cum Kangshang, Babupara.

SAYC-A will face YLC, Dibong Khunou tomorrow in a Group B league match at 1 pm.