IMPHAL, Sep 10 : The certificate distribution cum get together function of Patanjali Yoga Samiti organised by Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti was held today at the Community Hall, Takyel Kolom Leikai, Imphal. Former ZP member of Takyel ZP Ng (O) Bimola Devi, K Ranjit Singh president of YPC, Takyel, N Kavita Devi, intending candidate member Takyel ZP, Kh Priyobala Devi intending candidate for Pradhan Takyel GP and Dr Rajendro Singh, Rajya Prabhari attended the function as the chief guest, president and guests of honour. Raijya Prabhari (MPYS), N Neelima Devi attended as the special guest while former general secretary, North East in charge BST/Pracharak Hillary Langhu also attended as a special guest.