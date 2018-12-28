MAHUD attends to homeless woman, admits her to RIMS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 27: A homeless woman who has been living on the streets has been picked up by MAHUD Department and she is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana––National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The 40 year old woman was found in a very pathetic and sickly condition under BT Flyover between Paona Keithel and Thangal Keithel today. A team of MAHUD Department officials led by Joint Director Dr Mayengbam Veto picked up the woman and took her to RIMS where she is undergoing treatment, informed a source.

The woman is very weak and is not fully conscious. As such, it is not yet known whether the woman has a family or relatives, said the source.

The source informed that volunteers of the Believers Church, Langol Laimanai would look after the woman as long as she is undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Saying that the homeless woman is being given medical treatment under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana–– National Urban Livelihood Mission, the source said that people may inform MAHUD Department or concerned executive officers if they come across any similar case in urban areas (areas covered by Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats).

The department has been already providing shelter and care to homeless people under the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The woman currently undergoing treatment at RIMS would be rehabilitated at a proper place after she recovers fully, added the source.